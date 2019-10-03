Dan Patch Historical Society parade float 2019 (copy)
The Dan Patch Historical Society’s float depicts Marion W. Savage and Dan Patch during the annual Dan Patch Days parade in downtown Savage on June 22.

 File photo by Christine Schuster

Dan Patch Days will be holding its annual meeting and board elections on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. in the Savage City Hall Council Chambers, the organization announced recently.

Anyone wishing to be part of the board is highly encouraged to attend the meeting. To nominate someone for a position on the Dan Patch Days Board, contact Anne Masis at (952) 894-8876.

Savage residents have celebrated the history of the record-setting racehorse Dan Patch with the summer Dan Patch Days festival since the 1950s.

