Dan Patch Days will be holding its annual meeting and board elections on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. in the Savage City Hall Council Chambers, the organization announced recently.
Anyone wishing to be part of the board is highly encouraged to attend the meeting. To nominate someone for a position on the Dan Patch Days Board, contact Anne Masis at (952) 894-8876.
Savage residents have celebrated the history of the record-setting racehorse Dan Patch with the summer Dan Patch Days festival since the 1950s.