The Dan Patch Historical Society has unveiled its 2023 button that commemorates Dan Patch Days. This year’s button was inspired by the replica of the International Stock Food Farm Stables, the "Taj Mahal" as it was referred to, that adorns the DPHS front window at the Savage Library.
Proceeds support the historical preservation and traditions of the city. Buttons have been a tradition at Dan Patch Days ever since the community event was started in 1953. Also, if the annual DPHS Horseshoe Hunt winners have purchased a Dan Patch Days button, they will win $100.