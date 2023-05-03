Scott County officials are reminding residents that the first half of their property taxes are due on May 15.
“Although the Scott County Government Center is open, please note if you choose to wait for a receipt, we will need to add your name to the standby list,” a county press release said.
The press release provided the following alternatives to in-person payment at the government center:
- Mail: All payments must be postmarked on or before May 15 to be considered on time.
- Outdoor drop box: Located in circular driveway off Atwood Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues in Shakopee. The secure drop box is right next to the USPS mailbox and is checked multiple times a day.
- Curbside drop-off: Available Monday May 15, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The tax tent is located on the south side of the campus in the parking lot off Fifth Avenue between Holmes and Fuller streets.
- Scott County Libraries: Available May 1– May 15 at the drop box located inside the library. Check your local branch for hours.
- Online: Go to scottcountymn.gov and select make a payment. To pay by e-check, there is a $1.50 per transaction fee, and for credit and debit card payments, there is a 2.3% fee for the total transaction amount.