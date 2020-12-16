Southern Valley Alliance was able to provide over 60 families with holiday gifts this year during their annual Gifts of Hope Program. This program assists families impacted by domestic violence. Families receive toys, cleaning supplies, personal care products, blankets and hats and mittens. All donations for the program were donated by the community to assist those in need.
“The Gifts of Hope Program provides help for many families and they are so grateful for the support. This has been a difficult year for many, but even more for families experiencing abuse in the home,” SVA Executive Director Christie Larson said. “We are so grateful for everyone in the community that donated items that we were able to distribute to families in need. With the Gifts of Hope program, the holidays definitely are brighter for these families.”
Southern Valley Alliance is a non-profit organization that provides services and support for victims of domestic violence in Scott and Carver counties. SVA programs include a 24/7 crisis line, client advocacy, community education and Children’s Visitation Center. Last year, SVA was able to provide services for 1,587 victim-survivors within the community.
For more information, to donate or volunteer, visit www.svamn.org or call 952-873-4214.