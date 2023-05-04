BHS

Burnsville High School

 Photo by Alex Malm

Some nonlicensed Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District employees knew going into the school year their time within the district would be only for a year. Some employees weren’t sure. Regardless, the school board approved the layoffs of seven employees on April 27.

“There are a number of reasons that go into this,” Stacey Sovine, Executive Director of Administrative Services, said.

