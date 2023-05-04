Some nonlicensed Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District employees knew going into the school year their time within the district would be only for a year. Some employees weren’t sure. Regardless, the school board approved the layoffs of seven employees on April 27.
“There are a number of reasons that go into this,” Stacey Sovine, Executive Director of Administrative Services, said.
Sovine reiterated in an email that some of the positions were also due to “right sizing.”
“I want to make sure that it is clear that some of the positions were targeted to end this spring, not all,” Sovine said. “Some are reductions because of changes to the enrollment at a site.”
People who were laid off due to the positions being one year only were told so when they took the position, Sovine told the board.
“This was known going in on the front end,” Sovine said.