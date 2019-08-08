The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will boost its bus service and offer direct rides to and from Burnsville, Eagan and Shakopee for the upcoming Minnesota State Fair, according to an authority news release.
The Burnsville and Eagan park-and-ride transit stations will provide hourly service to the fair on weekdays and 30-minute service on weekends and Labor Day, the release states. Return rides from the fair will run noon to midnight.
Shakopee's Marschall Road Transit Station will provide hourly service to and from the fair on weekends and Labor Day only; return service there will also run noon to midnight.
Round-trip tickets are $6 with exact cash or $5 online or on the Ride MVTA smartphone app. Kids under 4 ride for free.
More information and payment details can be found at mvta.org/state-fair.
The transit authority in June began offering on-demand rideshare service in Savage and Burnsville to get to the Burnsville station and Burnsville Mall. It also runs a park-and-ride stop in Savage on Huntington Avenue with routes to Minneapolis and Burnsville.
The state fair runs Aug. 22-Sept. 2.