On Aug. 3, the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will be celebrating the 33 anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act becoming law with a chance for the public to see what ADA options MVTA has for riders.
The mobility fair will be taking place from 3-5 p.m. at the Burnsville Transit Station located at 100 E. Highway 13, Burnsville.
According to a press release, MVTA will have several buses from its fleet on-site to demonstrate securement devices, bus lifts and ramps that provide accessibility to public transit vehicles.
“The event is a great opportunity for residents to see the accessibility features on public transit buses designed for riders using wheelchairs and scooters,” said MVTA Transit Administrator Jason Francis. “We invite the public to attend and share feedback.”
This event was originally scheduled for July 27, but has been moved to Aug. 3 due to forecasted temperatures reaching the upper 90s. There will be refreshments and activities for all ages during the event.