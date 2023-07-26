MVTA

MVTA will be hosting a mobility fair on July 29 in Burnsville.

 Courtesy Photo/MVTA

On Aug. 3, the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will be celebrating the 33 anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act becoming law with a chance for the public to see what ADA options MVTA has for riders.

The mobility fair will be taking place from 3-5 p.m. at the Burnsville Transit Station located at 100 E. Highway 13, Burnsville.

Tags

Events