Nominations are open for the 2023 John Coskran Volunteer Award, presented in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191. Nominations are due by May 14.
The award honors extraordinary volunteers who give of their time and talents to enhance students’ educational experience and achievement, and/or demonstrate the importance of volunteerism and good citizenship.
Business people, community residents, students, parents and staff members are all eligible to receive this award. Selection is based upon effort, scope and impact of the volunteer’s service.
The award is named in honor of John Coskran, a former associate director of Catholic Charities, former District 191 Board of Education member and longtime advocate for volunteerism.
Past recipients of the award cannot receive it for a second time. For more information about the award and to view past recipients, visit isd191.org/volunteer.