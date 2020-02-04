The Democratic-Farmer-Labor and Republican parties have announced the locations of their precinct caucuses, where party members can stake out positions, choose delegates for party conventions and otherwise participate in the political process.
Precinct caucuses are party-run events and are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Participants must live in the precinct and generally agree with a given party's stances, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.
- Senate District 56 Democratic-Farmer-Labor members: Eagle Ridge Middle School, 13955 Glendale Road, Savage. More information can be found at sd56dfl.org or from support_don@sd56dfl.org.
- Senate District 56 GOP members: Prior Lake High School, 7575 150th St. W., Savage. More information can be found at MNSD56.org