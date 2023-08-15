State Sen. Lindsey Port was one of 35 state lawmakers recently honored by the League of Minnesota Cities.
The lawmakers were recognized “for specific actions that aided efforts of Minnesota cities during the past year’s state legislative session,” according to a press release from the LMC.
“Legislators of Distinction are approved annually by the League’s Board of Directors in recognition of the collaboration of state and city officials needed to successfully serve shared communities and meet the unique needs of rural, urban, and suburban residents across Minnesota,” the release said.
Port, a DFLer who represents Savage and parts of Burnsville, was the chief author of legislation making recreational cannabis legal.
The LMC praised Port for being “extremely accessible to local governments and collaborative regarding the local provisions in the bill.”
The organization added: “She supported local control in the bill, including numerous provisions advocated for by cities such as local registration authority, licensing limits and zoning authority, and local revenue sharing.”
Port was also recognized for her role as chair of the Senate Housing Committee, where she “was a tireless advocate of providing tools and resources for cities across the state that support locally identified housing needs,” the LMC said.
“She helped pass the single largest housing investment in state history, which included a historic amount of funding for new and existing programs that will build the state-local housing partnership and will help cities continue to address local housing needs,” the release reads.