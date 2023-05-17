For the second straight year, Nicollet Middle School students will have a new face in the principal’s office after Frances Becquer accepted an administrative position in Edina.
Last year, Becquer was tapped to be the associate principal at Nicollet. Following the promotion of Chris Belmont from principal to assistant superintendent, however, Becquer was also promoted.
In a Facebook announcement, Edina Public Schools said Becquer was appointed as the new Director of Achievement Equity and Multilingual Learner Programming and is expected to begin on July 1.
Who will be replacing Becquer is up in the air currently.
ISD 191 spokesperson Aaron Tinklenberg said in an email Tuesday, May 16, that no replacement for Becquer has yet been selected.
Nicollet will be one of at least two schools in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district which will see new principals this fall. Jesús Sandoval was recently appointed the next principal of Burnsville High School.