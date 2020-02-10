U.S. Rep. Angie Craig will host a town hall in Savage next week, her office announced Monday.
Craig will hold her 14th local meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Hidden Valley Elementary School at 7 p.m., according to a news release. Doors open at 6:30.
Since being sworn in, Craig has introduced and cosponsored more than 350 bills, according to the release, including several meant to drive down prescription drug and other health care prices, boost water protection projects and reduce wasteful government spending.
Craig plans to run for re-election, and several Republicans have thrown in their names for the chance to run against her.