Loons Landing exterior

Loons Landing Brewery is located at 12925 Eagle Creek Parkway in Savage.

 Photo by Robb Jeffries

A city code was amended by the Savage City Council during its June 5 meeting to allow all businesses with a liquor license to apply for a temporary expansion of premises license.

City Clerk Lisa Shadick said Amy Johnson of Loons Landing Brewery approached the city about obtaining one of those temporary licenses for a car show the brewery hosted with a neighboring business on June 10.

