A city code was amended by the Savage City Council during its June 5 meeting to allow all businesses with a liquor license to apply for a temporary expansion of premises license.
City Clerk Lisa Shadick said Amy Johnson of Loons Landing Brewery approached the city about obtaining one of those temporary licenses for a car show the brewery hosted with a neighboring business on June 10.
But Shadick said they realized a 16-year-old ordinance regulating those temporary licenses didn’t include taprooms or breweries. Those types of businesses weren’t included in the liquor licensing process until 2016, while the temporary expansion of premises licenses ordinance was established in 2007.
“[The amendment allows] breweries and taprooms, as well as other valid and pre-existing liquor license holders, to apply for and obtain a temporary expansion of premises license,” Shadick said.
Loons Landing was granted a license for the event later in the meeting.