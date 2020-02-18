Trees are now on sale online for local residents ahead of Savage's annual Arbor Day Celebration, the city recently announced.
Now through March 30, residents of Savage, Prior Lake, Spring Lake Park and Credit River Township can purchase a variety of shade, ornamental and evergreen trees online at cityofsavage.com. Prices range from $27 to $76.
The city plans to hold its annual Arbor Day event April 25 from 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m. at the McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center.
Trees will be available for pickup at Public Works, 13770 Dakota Ave., the day of the celebration between 10 a.m. and noon. Trees can only be ordered online; no trees will be available for purchase on pickup day.
The event schedule:
- 10 a.m. Arbor Day Proclamation by Mayor Williams.
- 10:15-11 a.m. “Connecting our insects in nature” by Dragons Wynd.
- 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Various educational activities by Carver-Scott county master gardeners on native prairie plantings, rain gardens, pollinator gardens, emerald ash borer and tree trimming tips by Rainbow Tree.
- 11 a.m.-noon The University of Minnesota Raptor Center program featuring a bald eagle and a variety of owls and hawks.
Volunteers are needed to help with nature activities and refreshments. Individuals, scout groups and community organizations who are interested can reach Jon Allen, Parks and Natural Resources superintendent, at 952-224-3441 or jallen@ci.savage.mn.us.