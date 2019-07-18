Two Savage churches and a third in Apple Valley will hold a weeklong Kids Camp in mid-August for kids in preschool through fifth grade, according to a news release this week.
New Spirit United Church of Christ and Glendale United Methodist Church in Savage and Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church in Apple Valley will host the camps Aug. 19-23 9 a.m. to noon for preschoolers and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for kindergarten through grade 5.
The camp will feature Bible stories, craft projects, games, songs, outdoor activities and healthy snacks all under the year's theme, "Who Is My Neighbor?". Lunch will be provided for full-day participants.
A week of morning sessions costs $15 for church members and $25 for others. The full-day week is $25 and $50 for the same two groups. Scholarships are available.
Registration and more information can be found at spiritoflifeav.org or 952-423-2212.