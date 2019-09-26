A half-mile trail segment now connects Savage and Burnsville.
Earlier this month, Savage Mayor Janet Williams and Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz took a stroll together to highlight the new connection between the two communities, according to a news release from Savage.
The two began on a recently completed section of sidewalk on Williams Drive in Savage and walked into Burnsville on the new Rose Bluff segment of the future Lake Marion Greenway Regional Trail.
“This is just one example of how two cities, in two different counties, can successfully work together on efforts that are mutually beneficial,” Williams said in a recent statement. “To me, it just made sense to eliminate this gap in the trail and extend access throughout both of our communities.”
The regional trail will eventually run 20 miles through Burnsville, Savage, Lakeville and other townships, including Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve.
The work is expected to be completed in 2020.