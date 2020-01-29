A community dialogue on race will be held in Savage this month to follow an event hosted by the Savage Police Department last year.
The first event, held in September, drew over 100 community members.
The follow-up event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Harriet Bishop Elementary School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend.
"Due to the overwhelming response from the first Community Conversation on Race in September, this follow-up event is an opportunity for us to continue these important conversations," the city said in a news release.
Representatives of the police department, city, schools, businesses and local organizations plan to attend, according to the city.
The event will include facilitated small group discussions focused to listening and sharing experiences. The conversation will also discuss what kinds of programs, services or initiatives are needed in the Savage community.