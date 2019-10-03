The Savage Crime Prevention Association will host a fundraiser event at the Dan Patch American Legion in Savage on Oct. 17, the association announced.
A pasta feed runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and a silent auction will be go until 7 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to win a pair of tickets to a Minnesota Wild game.
All residents are invited to attend. Tickets are available online at savagecrimeprevention.org or at the Savage Police Department; walk-ins to the event are also accepted.
The Savage Crime Prevention Association was founded in 2014 and is a nonprofit comprising residents, business owners, service organization members and police personnel. The association partners with the Savage Police Department, business community and citizens on the topics of crime prevention education and resources.