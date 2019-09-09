Savage is a finalist for best town in the state in Minnesota Monthly's Best of Minnesota contest, the city announced earlier this month.
The annual search looks to find and celebrate the town that best embodies the "Spirit of Minnesota," according to a news release.
Entries include information on each town's history, hidden gems, recreational assets, outstanding citizens, local hot spots and community events.
The magazine's editorial team narrowed the entries to 10 finalists: Alexandria, Eagan, Fergus Falls, Grand Marais, Lanesboro, Moorhead, Northfield, Savage, St. Peter and Winona.
A panel and a public vote will select three finalists and one winner. Those towns will be announced Oct. 1.
Online voting at BestMNTown.com runs Sept. 4-30. Each voter, registered with an email address, can vote up to 10 times per day.
The winning community will be showcased in a multi-page editorial feature highlighting the area.