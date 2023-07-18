The Savage City Council gave its final approval to move forward with the library expansion project after approving a $1,039,800 bid to CM Construction Company on July 17.
City Administrator Brad Larson said although the library services are provided by the county, the building is owned by the city and is also used by several other community groups and the public.
Larson said with a variety of different uses at the library the city did an evaluation in 2021 to see how the space could be used the best. The recommendation was to have a small expansion for the front meeting room in the library, and for a Family Resource Center to be added to the library.
The city had budgeted $730,000 for the project, but Larson said the city knew the estimate may be higher now due to inflation. The original budget was from 2021.
Savage will be allocating $966,795 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project, and Scott County will be chipping in $180,000 for a total of $1,146,795.
Community Development Director Jay Scherer said to be “consistent with past practice,” the administration recommended adding a 10% contingency to pay for any cost overruns.
According to Scherer, the project is expected begin after Labor Day and will last six months.