Savage Library interior

The Savage Library will be expanding soon after the city council approved a contract for the expansion project on July 17. 

 Photo by Matthew Voigt

The Savage City Council gave its final approval to move forward with the library expansion project after approving a $1,039,800 bid to CM Construction Company on July 17.

City Administrator Brad Larson said although the library services are provided by the county, the building is owned by the city and is also used by several other community groups and the public.

