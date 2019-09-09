The Savage Police Department will hold an event for community members to discuss race and racism later this month, according to a news release from the city of Savage.
The event will be held Sept. 26 at the McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center at 13550 Dakota Ave. from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
"Conversations on race can be tough — however they can also have the power to educate, heal, and ultimately transform," the city wrote in a news release.
The event will begin with community members' sharing personal experience with race and racism and follow with facilitated small-group discussions on racism's impact.
There will also be time for attendees to share what they've learned and ways to keep the conversation going after the event, according to the release.
Presenters will include Booker Hodges, Assistant Commissioner at Minnesota Department of Public Safety and former interim police chief of Prior Lake; Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer; members of the Burnsville High School Black Student Union; and Seema Pothini, a facilitator and expert on diversity and social justice education.
“Our goal is to bring police, elected officials, community leaders, families, students, educators, faith communities, and local businesses together, to learn, share, and be a part of the solution in addressing race and racism," Seurer said in written a statement.
To gauge attendance, the city asked those interested to RSVP at cityofsavage.wufoo.com/forms/community-conversation-on-race. No personal information is required.