Since 2011, Savage has had a lease agreement with the United States Postal Services after the city purchased the property in order to keep postal services within the city limits.
On June 20, the city council approved a lease to continue keeping USPS around.
City Clerk Lisa Shadick said the lease between Savage and USPS expired on June 15.
The rent is annually set at $41,906.00, with two separate, five-year renewal options. One of those options is from June, 1 2028-May 31, 2033, with a rent increase to $45,259 per year, and from June 1, 2033-May 31, 2038, with rent increasing to $48,880 annually.