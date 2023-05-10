The Savage Rotary will be hosting a fundraiser for the Southern Valley Alliance, a local nonprofit who helps all those who are impacted by domestic violence.
The group will hold a “friendly” sporting clays tournament on May 24. In a press release, the Rotary said all are welcome and no previous shooting experience is necessary.
“You simply need to know how to be safe with a firearm,” the press release read.
The event will be held at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake and the entry fee is $119, which includes shells and a dinner. The event starts at 5 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. In addition there will be opportunities to win prizes and a small silent auction.
Tickets can be purchased at the event.