Have old paperwork at home you're looking to get rid of? If you’re a Savage resident, you are in luck.
The city will be hosting its annual community shredding event from 9-11 a.m. on Aug. 26 at the Savage Sports Center parking lot within Community Park.
The event is free and open to all Savage residents. An online post on the city’s website reads: “Residents can bring up to two banker boxes or grocery bags of documents for shredding. Crews will unload them into a secured cart where Veteran Shredding will shred the paper on-site.”
Some examples of items that can be shredded include papers with identifying information, including birth dates, signatures and account numbers. Other items include white and colored paper and folders, staples and paper clips. Rubber bands do not have to be removed, according to the post.
Items not accepted include three-ring binders, “larger binder clips,” tapes/CDs/DVDs, and medical waste.
According to the city, funding for the service comes from the city’s annual recycling day event and other related grants.
For information, contact Recreation Services Manager Chris Dill at 952-224-3421.