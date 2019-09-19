The Scott County Senior Expo will be held in Prior Lake next month, according to a news release from the city of Shakopee.
The event will be held Oct. 18 at Twin Oaks Middle School at 15860 Fish Point Road Southeast.
Fox 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard is guest speaker and the Scott County Historical Society will also be presenting on prohibition in Scott County.
The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features continental breakfast, vendor exhibits, entertainment, lunch, prizes and health screenings. Admission is $15. Register online at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/registration by Oct. 11.