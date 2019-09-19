Scott County Senior Expo

The Scott County Senior Expo will be held Oct. 18 at Twin Oaks Middle School at 15860 Fish Point Road Southeast. 

The Scott County Senior Expo will be held in Prior Lake next month, according to a news release from the city of Shakopee. 

The event will be held Oct. 18 at Twin Oaks Middle School at 15860 Fish Point Road Southeast. 

Fox 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard is guest speaker and the Scott County Historical Society will also be presenting on prohibition in Scott County.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features continental breakfast, vendor exhibits, entertainment, lunch, prizes and health screenings. Admission is $15. Register online at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/registration by Oct. 11. 

