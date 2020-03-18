Several spring maintenance tasks are underway on Savage streets, the city announced this week.
Pothole-patching will start as weather permits and will continue through April, according to a news release. Residents can report potholes to the Public Works Department by calling 952-224-3400.
Street-sweeping operations will begin during the first part of April to rid city streets, parking lots, medians and city-maintained sidewalks of debris, dirt and sand left over from the winter.
Streets are swept curb to curb once in the spring and once in the fall as part of the city’s Storm Water Pollution Prevention Program.
Residents shouldn't push leaves, grass clippings or any other yard waste into the street, the city said, because it's against the law and negatively effects ponds and streams.
Questions about spring maintenance may be directed to Public Works Superintendent Andy Weldon at 952-224-3422 or aweldon@ci.savage.mn.us.