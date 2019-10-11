Students at St. John the Baptist Church and School in Savage packed meals, donated books and made care packages during the annual Marathon Day of Service on Oct. 4, the school announced this week.
Among the donations were 50 birthday bags for the Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver & Dakota Counties, or CAP Agency; 123 weekend meals for Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District students in need; and 52 kitchen packs for Bridging, a local nonprofit that works to help people move from homelessness to housing.
The day's work totaled 750 volunteer hours on behalf of charities, first responders, military personnel and others, according to the school.