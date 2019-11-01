Minnesota's state health insurance marketplace began its open enrollment period Friday, Nov. 1. It runs through Dec. 23.
MNsure open enrollment allows individuals, families and small businesses to compare and sign up for insurance plans from several providers or for state programs like MinnesotaCare, which provides coverage for low-income people.
The marketplace is one part of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. Through it, customers can get federal subsidies that cover part of their monthly premiums if their incomes are low enough to qualify.
The marketplace also helps people sign up in various ways:
- By phone at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.
- Online at mnsure.org.
- In person; the public can find a navigator or assistance event at mnsure.org/help/find-assister.