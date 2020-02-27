Someone walked into Kwik Trip in Savage last year and purchased a winning Powerball ticket, and the one-year window to collect the $50,000 prize is closing.
The winnings expire on March 27.
Tammi DeLisi, assistant store manager, said it’s not uncommon for winnings to go uncollected, but she doesn’t think it’s happened before at this particular store. A sign has been at the cash register since January to catch the winner’s attention, so far without luck.
Powerball winnings from tickets purchased in Baxter and Lake Crystal last year also haven’t been claimed, according to the Minnesota Lottery. Prizes expire one year after the date of the drawing.
Powerball numbers for unclaimed prizes can be checked online at mnlottery.com/winners/unclaimed-prizes.