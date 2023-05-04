The Spizzwinks, an a capella male chorus from Yale University, will perform in Burnsville on May 14.
The free concert will be at 3 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church at 3650 Williams Drive. Free-will offerings will be collected Mwangaza, a faith-based organization in Tanzania that works with companion synods in the United States. According to a press release, Mwangaza focuses on working in secondary schools throughout Tanzania to strengthen girls and women to be advocates for safe, healthy lifestyles in their schools and communities.