Residents in Savage's Dufferin Park neighborhood came together to spread a message of inclusion this weekend after finding a racist slur spray-painted on the street and in a private driveway Saturday morning.
Several residents said they believe the vandalism targeted a family who had recently moved to the neighborhood. Savage Police are investigating the incident.
Neighborhood resident Lauren Albrecht said the community jumped in to help right away. When she returned home Saturday afternoon she found the entire sidewalk filled with positive chalk messages.
"We are a diverse neighborhood," she said. "This is not OK, this will not take place in our neighborhood — we will not accept it."
Jean Nordgren, a Dufferin resident for 24 years, said the incident was "a complete shock" to the neighborhood. Norgren and her husband hosted a dessert night at their home Sunday evening to give neighbors a chance to connect and meet newcomers.
Savage Public Works Director Greg Boatman and other city leaders visited with neighbors in the area Saturday morning in the wake of the incident.
"A guy across the street brought his power washer over, and he got to work and power-washed the sidewalk and got the messages off the sidewalk," Boatman said. "Others brought cardboard and covered the message on the driveway."
Despite windy fall weather, the city's public works department completed a temporary sealcoat of the private driveway that morning. Boatman said the city will pay for a local seal-coating company to do a permanent coat in the coming days.
"It's our way of showing support because this is just not tolerated in our community," he said.
Police Capt. Bruce Simon said the investigation is ongoing, and police are working to determine whether or not anyone captured a possible suspect on their doorbell cameras. Burnsville and Savage school resource officers are also working to determine if any high school students have information about the incident.
"This behavior does not represent our city," he said.