Savage residents headed outside Aug. 6 to celebrate with neighbors during Night to Unite — Savage's annual National Night Out celebration.
The community building event comes on the first Tuesday in August each year and brings together neighbors, local law enforcement, public safety workers and officials to celebrate relationships, trust and working together for a safer community.
The city said more than 70 parties registered for the event, and around a dozen had special visitors from the Savage Police and Fire departments.
Police Chief Rodney Seurer and Mayor Janet Williams made the rounds together alongside members of the fire, Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments. Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar also greeted families.
Kids explored police and fire vehicles, tried on gear and played in the water from the fire hose.
Each block party had its own attractions, such as inflatables and face-painting. A party on Spruce Lane had a visit from the Scott County Sheriff's Office's horses and narcotics dog.
National Night Out is meant to build stronger relationships between residents and law enforcement, according to the organization's website. Parties take place in thousands of communities across all 50 states.