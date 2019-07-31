Kids donning cloaks descended on the Savage Library on Tuesday to attend a birthday celebration for the hero of author J.K. Rowling's wizarding world, Harry Potter.
The celebration took place one day before the July 31 birthday Rowling shares with her fictional protagonist.
Party-goers met Hogwarts' Headmaster Dumbledore, Professor McGonagall, and Professor Sprout (who resembled Stacy Lenarz, the library branch manager.)
At the celebration, young witches and wizards solved puzzles and played games to earn Galleons, which some spent on candy at Honeydukes. The festivities concluded with a birthday cake created by Cub Foods in Savage.