Memorial Park

Veterans Field at Memorial Park in Prior Lake.

 Photo by Justin Braun

The Prior Lake Amateur Baseball Association will hold its end of season meeting and annual board member elections on Monday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Alert Distributing HQ, 16873 Fish Point Rd, Prior Lake.

Teams represented in the PLABA include Prior Lake Lakers JV & Varsity, Prior Lake Jays (MBA Class ‘B’ River Valley League), Prior Lake Mudcats (MBA Class ‘C’ Dakota-Rice-Scott League), Prior Lake Mariners (MSMABA Over 35 League) and Prior Lake Bald Eagles (MSMABA Over 50 League).

Questions can be sent to info@priorlakebaseball.com. All residents are welcome to attend.

