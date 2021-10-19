The Prior Lake Amateur Baseball Association will hold its end of season meeting and annual board member elections on Monday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Alert Distributing HQ, 16873 Fish Point Rd, Prior Lake.
Teams represented in the PLABA include Prior Lake Lakers JV & Varsity, Prior Lake Jays (MBA Class ‘B’ River Valley League), Prior Lake Mudcats (MBA Class ‘C’ Dakota-Rice-Scott League), Prior Lake Mariners (MSMABA Over 35 League) and Prior Lake Bald Eagles (MSMABA Over 50 League).
Questions can be sent to info@priorlakebaseball.com. All residents are welcome to attend.