A Prior Lake High School graduate is central Minnesota's Eagle Scout of the year, Northern Star Scouting recently announced.
Cooper Lind earned the honor, along with a $1,000 scholarship, because of his Eagle Scout service project collecting school supplies and pajamas for kids in foster care, his years of scouting experience and his future plans, Northern Star spokesman Kent York said.
The organization includes thousands of members of Scouts BSA, formerly the Boy Scouts of America, and other programs in 25 counties from South Dakota into Wisconsin. Around 700 members become Eagle Scouts each year, York said.
The recognition was just Lind's latest achievement. His $1,000 reward comes on top of another $1,000 scholarship he and 24 other Eagle Scouts recently received from Northern Star.
Last year he achieved Vigil rank in his troop, which recognizes those who best exemplify Scouting ideals of being helpful and courteous and physically strong, among others.
Lind was named an Eagle Scout at 13 years old for his project, which benefited the Dakota County foster care system.
Lind in an interview said every aspect of Scouting has been life-changing. Challenges range from the mundane, such as merit badges for learning leather-working and welding skills, to the extreme, such as staying outdoors and keeping healthy in frigid winter temperatures or on a subtropical island in Florida.
He's made and grown up with lifelong friends through it all, he said.
"Honestly, it felt great" to receive the recent recognition, especially in the stressful haze of countless college and scholarship applications, Lind said.
His mother, Lisa Lind, called it simply the best organization for boys to have fun, learn and grow up together.
"I just wish everyone had the experience he had," she said.
Outside of Scouting, Lind said he co-captained the high school robotics team and participated in chess, choir and tutoring. In his application essay to Northern Star, Lind said he wants to continue helping with the organization even after aging out of it, and he plans to keep volunteering.
"Whether it's helping to collect items for people in need, helping with the schools, cleaning up the roadsides or beaches, or even just helping out a neighbor, I'll be there," he wrote.
Lind said he plans to go to Iowa State University and study engineering.