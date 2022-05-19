The city of Savage recently added two new public charging stations for electric vehicles at City Hall, 6000 McColl Drive, in the north parking lot near the main entrance.
The stations provide AC Level II charging at 240-volts with no connection fee and $1 per hour for electricity, according to a city of Savage press release. The charging stations are available to any EV driver who uses the ChargePoint network/app.
The launch of the new charging stations will help promote the adoption of electric vehicle use across the community and support the city’s ongoing commitment to be naturally resourceful and preserve and enhance natural amenities, the release stated.
The charging stations were located at City Hall because it is close to the U.S. Post Office, Library, City Hall, and Savage Senior Living at Fen Point.
“The city of Savage is proud to invest in sustainability and create a cleaner, healthier Savage,” stated Mayor Janet Williams. “Adding new EV stations in our community tears down a big barrier to help our residents go electric.”
For information, contact Greenstep Cities Coordinator Casey Casella at 952-882-2668 or ccasella@cityofsavage.com.