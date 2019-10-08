Savage City Administrator Brad Larson earned "fully satisfactory" and "commendable" marks on his annual performance evaluation with the city's elected officials last month.
The Savage City Council accepted last month's performance review at this week's meeting.
The report said Larson fulfills all his job's requirements and occasionally generates results "above those expected of the position" in the areas of public relations, city council relationships, effectively leading staff, fiscal management, communications and personal traits.
He earned a commendable mark for intergovernmental affairs, which indicates he "consistently generates results above those expected of the position" and "contributes in a superior manner to innovations both technical and functional," according to the report.
Larson, originally from Ames, Iowa, became assistant city manager in Savage in 2013. He took over the city administrator role in April 2018 following the retirement of longtime City Administrator Barry Stock.