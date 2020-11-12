Savage City Administrator Brad Larson earned “fully satisfactory” and “commendable” marks on his annual performance evaluation with the city’s elected officials last month.
The Savage City Council accepted the summary of last month’s performance review at a meeting earlier this month.
The report said Larson fulfills all his job’s requirements and occasionally generates results “above those expected of the position” in the areas of city council relationships, effectively leading staff, fiscal management, communications, personal traits and intergovernmental affairs.
He earned a commendable mark for public relations, which indicates he “consistently generates results above those expected of the position” and “contributes in a superior manner to innovations both technical and functional,” according to the report.
Larson also earned six "fully satisfactory" grades and one "commendable" grade in last year's performance evaluation.
Fully satisfactory scores are given with a grade of 4, 5 or 6, and commendable scores are given at 7 or 8. A "distinguished" score is reserved for performances that reach 9 points.
Each of Larson's fully satisfactory grades were given with a score of 6.4 or higher bringing his overall performance score to 6.79.
Larson, originally from Ames, Iowa, became assistant city manager in Savage in 2013. He took over the city administrator role in April 2018 following the retirement of longtime City Administrator Barry Stock.