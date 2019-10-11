Savage Fire Department Deputy Chief Andrew Slama has accepted an offer to be department's next Fire Chief, the city confirmed Friday.
The Savage City Council is scheduled to vote on appointing Slama to the Fire Chief position on Oct. 21 with a pinning ceremony to follow in November, Savage spokeswoman Emily Gunderson said.
City Administrator Brad Larson made the announcement to the department Thursday evening, according to an email obtained by the Savage Pacer.
"I will say that I have been impressed with Andrew's ability to navigate the challenges of being interim Chief (twice this year), while also implementing smart changes to address some of our issues as a POC service model," he wrote, referring to the department's paid on-call volunteer firefighters.
Slama was the department's interim chief earlier this year following the retirement of Joel McColl. He stepped back into the role in August following the resignation of Andrain Roach.
Slama previously served as a firefighter with the Mankato and Edina fire departments and a paramedic and firefighter with Mdewakanton Emergency Services. He didn't immediately return a request for comment Friday afternoon.