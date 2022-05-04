In 2021, the city of Savage created the Race, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (REDI) Task Force to help draft a work plan to guide ongoing race equity work.
"An important part of developing this plan is listening and learning from the diverse experiences in the community," stated a city of Savage press release.
"Over the next two to four weeks, the REDI Task Force will be hosting several community input sessions to hear the stories and understand the lived experiences of both BIPOC and non-BIPOC residents and local business owners," the release stated.
The sessions will be in-person and through one-on-one phone interviews with the task force facilitator. Input gathered at these sessions will be used to support recommendations presented to the Savage City Council in the final race equity plan. The names of participants will remain anonymous, according to the release.
Savage residents and business owners who would like more information on participating in these sessions can contact Communications Manager Emily Gunderson at egunderson@cityofsavage.com or 952-882-2655.