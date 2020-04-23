Savage’s state of emergency declaration will continue through May 30 under a resolution adopted by the City Council this week.
The declaration allows the city to act on its disaster plan, skip certain governance formalities and hold public meetings via teleconference. In a separate motion, the Council extended the cancellation of some events and city facilities through the same date.
Mayor Janet Williams declared an emergency for the city on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at which time the Council extended the proclamation until April 30.
On Monday, City Administrator Brad Larson brought forth a recommendation to extend the local emergency declaration through June 30. Officials preferred a shorter-term approach.
“I don’t want to shut us down and the rest of the world opens up,” said Councilmember Bob Coughlen, questioning whether local governments should “preempt” decisions made by the governor.
However, city staff in a memo told the council it’s likely the executive order asking residents to stay home and the order closing places of public accommodation will continue past May 4.
Still, Williams recommended city officials make decisions in 30-day increments to best navigate changing guidelines.
The extension partly serves to send a clearer message about whether or not city rental spaces will be open for business anytime soon, Larson said.
City Hall rental rooms, playgrounds, ball fields, park shelters and city buildings will remain closed until May 30 under the resolution. Revenue losses will follow.
Greg Boatman, the city’s public works director, said he’s primarily concerned about the McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center, which sees its busiest month for rentals in June partly because of graduation parties.
Once rentals resume, city officials said they wouldn’t expect city staff to enforce other guidelines that might be in place, such as restrictions the number of people gathering.