The Savage Farmers' Market will open as planned next month with new safety guidelines in place for vendors and shoppers, organizers said.
The market, held in the downtown area, runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 25 and is set to open June 7.
The Saint Paul Grower's Association, which operates the Saint Paul Farmers' Market and other community markets around the metro , began opening its markets earlier this month.
"Access to food is vital, and the farmer's market is the access point for the healthiest foods — locally produced, nutritious foods," said David Kotsonas, the association's director of operations.
The markets also support local family farms and help grow wealth in communities, he said.
Around 170 farmers contribute to the association's markets statewide, with roughly 20-30 vendors setting up shop in Savage each season.
A Thursday evening market located off of Cliff Road in Burnsville is also open for the season, and a Saturday market on Burnsville Parkway will open June 13.
Kotsonas said the Savage market will open without significant changes.
For now, safety guidelines stick to the basics. Vendors will be required to wear masks, and shoppers will be strongly encouraged to also do so. The market will also have hand-washing stations and signs reminding customers to keep their distance from others.
Kotsonas said shoppers are mostly willing to follow safety guidelines.
He estimates at least 80% of customers at the St. Paul market come wearing a mask, but the association likely won't require them without a state mandate.
"It's really smart to wear a mask, and it does provide some protection for your neighbors when you're passing them or a little closer than 6 feet," he said.
Once more produce comes into season and the markets becomes busier, more safety measures might be needed, Kotsonas said.
In St. Paul, the market has placed empty tables in front of vendor tables to prevent people from reaching for products or otherwise being too close to vendors.
The empty table is one of the guidelines suggested by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Solutions like these have been working well, Kotsonas said.
For the Savage market, organizers have been considering changing the flow of shoppers. In one option, vendors would be placed in the center of the market, back-to-back, and shoppers would circle around in an oval.
The market will likely open as normal though with shoppers in the center and vendors on each side.
"Everything is fluid," Kotsonas said. "We'll change as needed."