Savage Fire Chief Andrain Roach has resigned.
The Savage City Council accepted Roach's letter of resignation, effective Aug. 19, at Monday's meeting and named Savage Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Slama the interim chief.
The item was added to the council's agenda at the beginning of the meeting, and no discussion was held on the topic before council accepted the resignation.
Roach did not attend the meeting and couldn't be reached immediately for comment.
On Jan. 1 of this year, Roach retired from being a captain with the Savage Fire Department after 10 years. In May, he returned after landing the department's top job following the retirement of Joel McColl.
For six and a half years prior, he worked full time with the Burnsville Fire Department as a fire paramedic and SWAT medic.
City Administrator Brad Larson declined to comment on the content of the resignation letter, but he said Roach was not subject to any internal or external investigations at the time of his resignation. He also said he didn't know if Roach had accepted a different position.
City Attorney Dan Gregerson said the resignation letter wouldn't be shared with the public Monday because "it's a personnel matter" and subject to further review under the data practices law.