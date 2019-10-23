Andrew Slama officially took the helm of the Savage Fire Department this week as fire chief.
The Savage City Council authorized Slama's immediate promotion from deputy chief without discussion on Monday.
"My vision is to build a sustainable department that meets the community’s needs in a way that provides options and balance," Slama said in a news release from the city. "We want Savage Fire to be an important part of our firefighter’s lives, but not take over their life.”
The Savage Fire Department is responding to more calls for service than ever before. Slama said he understands the challenges; his schedule is "anything but normal" with his wife, Hillary, owning and operating a business while they also raise two young children.
In August, Slama organized a new opportunity for the department’s 40 paid-on-call firefighters to pick up daytime shifts and help with the day-to-day duties of the department, which he called a "great addition."
History with the department
Slama joined the Savage Fire Department in 2008. He was promoted to deputy fire chief in 2018 after serving three years as captain.
He also served as the department’s interim chief twice this year following the retirement of Joel McColl and the resignation in August of Andrain Roach.
He previously worked as a firefighter in Mankato and a firefighter and paramedic with the Edina Fire Department and Mdewakanton Emergency Services.
He'll be sworn in at a ceremony tentatively scheduled for the Nov. 18 council meeting.