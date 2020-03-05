Savage joined the Minnesota GreenStep Cities program this month to better track its sustainability progress and set new goals for the environmental well-being of the town.
The City Council authorized the city’s participation in the program during their regular meeting this week after hearing a presentation from the group’s organizer last month.
GreenStep Cities is a voluntary, free program with over 130 member cities in Minnesota, including Burnsville and Shakopee. The organization offers support and recognition for cities advancing several economic, environmental and quality-of-life goals.
City Administrator Brad Larson said sustainability projects have always been important to city officials, including LED lighting, solar power and upcoming smart water irrigation sensors.
Diana McKeown, Metro CERT Director for the Great Plains Institute, a program partner of GreenStep, said enrolling in the program is a great way for cities to connect with their community regarding their efforts.
“More and more we are hearing from cities that residents and businesses are wanting to know what cities are doing as far as sustainability,” she said.
The program allows cities to advance to numbered steps in the program based on a set of best practices and other measurable goals, such as reduced emissions and increased renewable energy.