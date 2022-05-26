Savage Dan Patch American Legion Post 643 will conduct its annual Memorial Day services on Monday, May 30.
“It’s a day of remembrance,” said Post 643 Commander Chris Zollman.
Post 643, along with its Auxiliary and the Burnsville VFW post, will visit three local cemeteries Monday:
- 9 a.m.: Glendale Cemetery, County Road 16, Savage
- 9:30 a.m.: St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, 13203 Judicial Road, Burnsville
- 10:30 a.m.: Pleasantview Cemetery, Hwy 13, Burnsville
At each cemetery, there will be a preamble by the post commander; prayer by the chaplain; wreath presentation; reading of names of departed veterans; three-shot volley by a rifle squad; and “Taps,” according to Post Adjutant Steve Julkowski.
While Memorial Day originated as a way to honor those who died in service, all veterans interred in the cemeteries are honored during the visits, Zollman said. At Pleasantview Cemetery alone, Zollman will read hundreds of names of departed veterans.
“A lot of family members, they really appreciate it,” said Zollman, who served in the Marine Corps from 1983-2005, and currently works for the U.S. Department of the Army.
If a family tells him he missed a name, he’ll add it to his list for future visits,
For those who can’t make it to one of the cemetery services, Zollman asks the public: “Just take a controlled pause, or a step back, or a deep breath and take a moment and remember."