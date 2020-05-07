The McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center, picnic shelters and ballfields in Savage will be closed through June under a plan approved by the Savage City Council this week.
The Savage Parks and Recreation Department's youth programming and other special events through August are also canceled, and officials will delay the start of adult sports leagues as parks staff look for ways for ways to safely modify park activities.
Playgrounds remain closed in Savage with no tentative reopening date.
"To make these recommendations is really, really difficult," Public Works Director Greg Boatman told the council at its May 4 meeting. "We've got parents who are depending on our programs, and if we can't have our programs, they need to know, and they need to know soon."
Last month the council extended the closure of city facilities through May 31, and officials plan to continue reviewing closures on a monthly basis.
Boatman said state and federal recommendations, projections for how the pandemic will trend this summer and consultation with other cities shaped the parks and recreation department's plan. Other cities, such as Prior Lake and Bloomington, have closed city facilities and canceled programs through August.
Councilmember Christine Kelly initially opposed the plan for being inflexible to the possibility that everything will be open before June 30.
She said the plan felt like giving up on the families who are holding out hope that they'll be able to have their mid-June graduation party at the environmental center and elsewhere.
"Is that what we're doing tonight? Just throwing up our hands and giving up?" she said.
Boatman and other council members didn't share her optimism.
"This has been weeks of arduous, painstaking conversation, looking at every option we could," Boatman said, adding reservations will remain valid for families if something does change. That way, they can accommodate a quick change in circumstances without the city promoting the idea that reopening is likely.
"In all of my years sitting on this council, this is the first time I've ever wanted to cry — I think this is just gut-wrenching," Kelly said about graduation parties being canceled nearly two months in advance. "I just want to be able to look somebody in the eye and say if we can get there, we are going to get there."
Mayor Janet Williams said the city is taking a common-sense approach and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state government.
To ensure others follow the rules, the council also approved a plan to create a Park Ambassador Program aimed at "providing education for those not practicing social distancing and gatherings with the hope of achieving compliance," according to a council memo.
The ambassadors will oversee park amenities, such as basketball courts and tennis courts, which remain open.
Closing facilities and canceling programs will cost over $60,000 in lost revenue, according to the city, but around $110,000 will be saved in staffing and supplies costs.