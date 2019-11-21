Savage Pacer publisher Laurie Hartmann remembers preparing without hesitation for the first issue of the paper to hit the presses 25 years ago.
"I had lived here for quite a long time," said Hartmann, who helped start the paper from scratch. "I saw the phenomenal growth and phenomenal changes in Savage, too. But what was really key for me was how enthusiastic people were — and they really, really wanted a newspaper."
Hartmann had started working for the Prior Lake American and Jordan Independent newspapers more than a decade before. The papers joined with the Chaska Herald and Eden Prairie News and, in 1982, the Shakopee Valley News to form Southwest News Media.
Talk of founding a newspaper dedicated to Savage began around the time the company launched the Chanhassen Villager in 1990. The Savage Review publication had been supported by the city of Savage, but in 1993, city officials decided to discontinue paying for it.
"That opened the door for us," Hartmann said.
At the time, the city was planning for big changes as development began to take shape around County Road 42 and Highway 13. Around 300 new homes were being built in town each year.
Hartmann remembers a conversation over lunch with former Savage Mayor Don Egan, during which she won his support of the paper.
"He said, 'I really need to know you're actually going to do this,'" Hartmann remembered. By the end of the meeting, he agreed to go door-to-door around Savage to encourage residents to sign up.
Hartmann hand-picked Claire Robling, who had worked for the company part time for many years, to serve as the paper's first editor.
"She really knew the city and this entire area very well," Hartmann said. "She was the perfect choice."
On Aug. 6, 1994, the first issue of the Savage Pacer published during the annual Dan Patch Days celebration. Hartmann said the newspaper joined the community at the right time.
"And we're still here at the right time."
'Information is power'
Nancy Huddleston served as the paper's editor for over a decade. After leaving the paper, she penned a book on Savage's history.
Huddleston said she stepped in to a "well-oiled machine" after Robling left the paper to run for Senate, and the paper's work has always been appreciated by local leaders.
She recalled Mayor Janet Williams, before she was mayor, taking the microphone at a public hearing where several residents turned out to talk about a development proposal they read about in the paper.
"She stood up there and said you people are lucky we have a newspaper — the reason you're here is because it was in the newspaper, and now you know about it, and now you've become apart of the process,'" Huddleston said, adding it gave validation to the importance of the work.
Williams said the Savage Pacer is still an important way for residents to connect with the wider community.
"Information is power," she said. "I've always believed that, and I've always been a supporter of the newspapers."
Former Pacer reporter Alex Hall joined the paper fresh out of college in 2011 and served as editor until 2017.
He said it's cliche to think of a suburb with a small-town feel, but he always felt the cliche was true for Savage.
"The people in Savage to me always seemed to be really level-headed and reasonable," he said, joking there weren't too many controversies in his day, which is both a good and bad thing for reporters.
Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer, former City Administrator Barry Stock and former Fire Chief Joel McColl were a few names that came to mind when Hall thought about honest and upstanding community figures he worked with regularly.
"I came to love the city," he said.
Covering Savage
Development and the identity of a city torn between school districts have always been key issues in Savage covered by the newspaper.
Hartmann remembers the naming of Prior Lake High School being a particularly hot topic. The Prior Lake American and Savage Pacer editors both wrote editorials with opposite stances on whether the school's name should change to reflect its move to Savage.
Hartmann said it's an example of the paper being used exactly how it should: to share community voices, ideas and opinions.
"We're a much different company today," she said, referring to changes brought to the news industry by new technology. "But we still have the same focus."