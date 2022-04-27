Craig W. Abbott, of Savage, has been named president and chief executive officer of St. Therese. He will join the Minnesota senior care organization in late May.
Abbott will succeed Barb Rode, who is retiring after 21 years of guiding the nonprofit, which provides senior housing ranging from independent living to skilled nursing. Founded in 1964, Saint Therese has locations in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Woodbury, and a future location planned in Corcoran.
Abbott’s career began in nonprofit aging services in 1993 with Volunteers of America National Services. He's also held leadership roles with other nonprofit organizations including The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society and Minnesota Masonic Homes.
Most recently, Abbott served as executive vice president of Health Dimensions Group (a privately held company based in Minneapolis), which provides third party management services and client consulting serves to clients across all 50 states. Over the last 17 years, Abbott has held a myriad of executive leadership positions at Health Dimensions Group.
“We are very enthusiastic about working with such an accomplished senior living professional,” said Patrick Taffe, chair of the Saint Therese Board of Directors. “We believe Craig is uniquely qualified to continue to lead our efforts to successfully turn the many challenges facing the senior care industry, and more specifically Saint Therese, into opportunities.”
Abbott was a previous recipient of the Kal Michaels Administrator of the Year Award, he has served on the board for Leading Age Minnesota; has led multiple organizations that have received "Great Places to Work" designation; was appointed to former Gov. Tim Pawlenty's taskforce for state veteran's homes; and was recently named to Leading Age Minnesota's 50 for the next 50.