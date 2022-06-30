Since 1993, the Habitat 500 Bike Ride has sent cyclists across Minnesota and the surrounding Midwest annually to raise funds and awareness for Habitat for Humanity.
After two years of “Bike @ Home” events, the 30th anniversary Ride will offer both Bike @ Home and hybrid options for participation, with riders from all over the state and country gathering in Fergus Falls, from July 14-17 for a build day and three days of biking.
Savage resident Kathy (Kaufmann) Lindsay will be riding her 20th Habitat 500 this year.
In 1993, a friend of Lindsay’s participated in the ride. “He shared what an amazing experience it was for him and his wife. He knew I loved to bike and encouraged me to experience it. I was in an important transition in my life, and I felt internally ‘called’ to bike in this ride. I was not involved with Habitat for Humanity prior to this, but am a lifelong supporter now due to my personal experiences,” Lindsay stated.
When talking about the impact 20 years of participating in the ride has had on her life, Lindsay shared, “The ride has always challenged me on all levels, mind, body and spirit. I was 36 years old on my first ride in 1994 and now I am 64. Each year brings its own challenges. But one thing I have gained each time is more wisdom, compassion, resilience, perseverance, strength on many levels, appreciation of life, and the importance of a safe home to live in. I have become a better person because of this ride.”
So, what keeps her coming back to the ride? “The personal connections with like-minded, heart-centered people who love to bike and help others … It challenges me on many levels, and it keeps me young and in shape,” Lindsay said.
For more information on how to get involved, visit habitat500.org. To support Lindsay, visit: https://p2p.onecause.com/habitat500/kathy-kaufmann.